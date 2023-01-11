MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement.

According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by the notice.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the notice affects 3,200 customers.

Water system officials notified the MSDH of a pressure loss due to a valve malfunction.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified of the tests results.