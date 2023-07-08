PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 3,700 customers have been placed under a boil water notice in Pike County.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the notice affects 3,775 customers who are served by the Sunnyhill Water Association water supply.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system-wide pressure loss due to the service pump being down.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.