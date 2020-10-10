Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

More than 40,000 without power in metro area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a result of the current tropical storm, thousands of Entergy customers are without power. Below is the list of outages by county in the metro:

County NameCustomers Affected
ADAMS (M)5,562
AMITE (M)3,466
ATTALA (M)203
BOLIVAR (M)397
CHOCTAW (M)20
CLAIBORNE (M)278
COPIAH (M)1,441
COVINGTON (M)1
DESOTO (M)112
FRANKLIN (M)2,660
GRENADA (M)122
HINDS (M)11,091
HOLMES (M)255
HUMPHREYS (M)34
JEFFERSON (M)1,267
JEFFERSON DAVIS (M)49
LAWRENCE (M)262
LINCOLN (M)1,708
MADISON (M)2,219
MONTGOMERY (M)361
OTHER (M)424
PIKE (M)4,186
QUITMAN (M)7
RANKIN (M)2,523
SCOTT (M)140
SHARKEY (M)61
SIMPSON (M)584
SMITH (M)121
SUNFLOWER (M)243
TALLAHATCHIE (M)1
TATE (M)49
WALTHALL (M)305
WARREN (M)4,354
WASHINGTON (M)977
WEBSTER (M)13
WILKINSON (M)3,087
YAZOO (M)59
TOTAL48,642

Click here for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories