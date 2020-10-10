More than 40,000 without power in metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a result of the current tropical storm, thousands of Entergy customers are without power. Below is the list of outages by county in the metro:
|County Name
|Customers Affected
|ADAMS (M)
|5,562
|AMITE (M)
|3,466
|ATTALA (M)
|203
|BOLIVAR (M)
|397
|CHOCTAW (M)
|20
|CLAIBORNE (M)
|278
|COPIAH (M)
|1,441
|COVINGTON (M)
|1
|DESOTO (M)
|112
|FRANKLIN (M)
|2,660
|GRENADA (M)
|122
|HINDS (M)
|11,091
|HOLMES (M)
|255
|HUMPHREYS (M)
|34
|JEFFERSON (M)
|1,267
|JEFFERSON DAVIS (M)
|49
|LAWRENCE (M)
|262
|LINCOLN (M)
|1,708
|MADISON (M)
|2,219
|MONTGOMERY (M)
|361
|OTHER (M)
|424
|PIKE (M)
|4,186
|QUITMAN (M)
|7
|RANKIN (M)
|2,523
|SCOTT (M)
|140
|SHARKEY (M)
|61
|SIMPSON (M)
|584
|SMITH (M)
|121
|SUNFLOWER (M)
|243
|TALLAHATCHIE (M)
|1
|TATE (M)
|49
|WALTHALL (M)
|305
|WARREN (M)
|4,354
|WASHINGTON (M)
|977
|WEBSTER (M)
|13
|WILKINSON (M)
|3,087
|YAZOO (M)
|59
|TOTAL
|48,642
Click here for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump lays out campaign return, Biden holds event in Pennsylvania
- 957 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Southern Pine Electric works to restore power for 6,900 customers
- Gun and ammo shortage: Hunting season faces new challenges
- Stimulus checks: Any chance we get a $1,200 payment before the end of the year?