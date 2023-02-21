HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice was issued for the Town of Utica on Tuesday, February 21.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 856 customers who are served by the Town of Utica water supply located in Hinds County.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.