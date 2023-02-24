CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many of the City of Clinton’s aldermen and Mayor Phil Fisher are asking Clinton residents to vote “no” on allowing medical marijuana to be sold within city limits.

Their main message to voters is that this isn’t about whether you’re for or against medical marijuana.

They said they’re worried people are being told they won’t have access if Tuesday’s vote fails, stating there will be plenty of dispensaries around them, including River Remedy that just opened in Byram.

Other members of the board expressed their concerns on how medical marijuana would affect crime in the city.

“We have a safe community here. Why would we do anything to jeopardize that? Our Chief of Police in our police force said this is going to increase the burden on us. This is not a good thing for us. We do not need to have medical marijuana in Clinton. If we allow that in it, we’re disregarding the request from the very people that are keeping us safe. It’s not a step backward, in my opinion. I think it’s a leap backward,” said Alderman Jim Martin, Ward 2.

Alderwoman Beverly Oliver, Ward 5, who had to join the meeting by phone, argued there is no link between a rise in crime and medical marijuana.

“Statistics from the Bureau of Narcotics and other federal agents. There’s no statistical difference. Many researchers over 25 years between traffic fatalities. Suicide rates rise from burglary, anything like that. The evidence is based on that,” she said.

Mayor Phil Fisher still had harsh words for the medical marijuana industry, calling it a scam.

Tuesday’s election will be at the Traceway Park. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The last day for absentee voting is Saturday at the city clerk’s office in Brighton Park from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.