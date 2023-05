FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and a one-year-old were airlifted to a Mississippi hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

The Natchez Democrat reported the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at the intersection of U.S. 84 and Highway 33 in Roxie.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the mother and the baby were alert when they were airlifted to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by MHP.