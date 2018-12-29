Local News

Mother helps others cope with stillbirth by raising money for Cuddle Cots

By:

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 08:46 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 01:35 AM CST

A mother who lost her baby is hoping to give other families experiencing a similar situation closure.

Mary Kathryn Russell gave birth to a stillborn baby about five years ago.

She says there was no time to process the grief or time for other families to see Cannon.

She has now started a fundraiser to gather money for Cuddle Cots.

"It looks like a bassinet, and it's got a refrigeration system under it to preserve the baby's body for a few days,” said Russell.

The devices will give mothers the precious time needed to heal.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18