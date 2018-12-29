Mother helps others cope with stillbirth by raising money for Cuddle Cots
A mother who lost her baby is hoping to give other families experiencing a similar situation closure.
Mary Kathryn Russell gave birth to a stillborn baby about five years ago.
She says there was no time to process the grief or time for other families to see Cannon.
She has now started a fundraiser to gather money for Cuddle Cots.
"It looks like a bassinet, and it's got a refrigeration system under it to preserve the baby's body for a few days,” said Russell.
The devices will give mothers the precious time needed to heal.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
