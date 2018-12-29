Mother helps others cope with stillbirth by raising money for Cuddle Cots

A mother who lost her baby is hoping to give other families experiencing a similar situation closure.

Mary Kathryn Russell gave birth to a stillborn baby about five years ago.

She says there was no time to process the grief or time for other families to see Cannon.

She has now started a fundraiser to gather money for Cuddle Cots.

"It looks like a bassinet, and it's got a refrigeration system under it to preserve the baby's body for a few days,” said Russell.

The devices will give mothers the precious time needed to heal.