Mother, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a child and mother were killed in a crash Monday evening in Hinds County.

The crash happened on Highway 18 at Springridge Road around 5:30 p.m. According to Hinds County deputies, the crash was caused by a drunk driver, who was arrested.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported a 2012 Acura TL, which was driven by Beth Ann White, 51, of Raymond, was traveling west on Highway 18 when her vehicle hit a 2017 Nissan Maxima, which was driven by Allison Conaway, 39, of Byram.

They said Conaway and an infant died at the scene. According to deputies, two other children were injured, and one of them was airlifted to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.