YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mother Leola Dillard of Yazoo City celebrated 108 years of life on Thursday. Her family and friends came together to wish her a happy birthday.

Dillard has been an inspiration to Yazoo City for many years. She has a lot of awards and honors for the work she’s done in the community.

In 2019, 12 News’ Walt Grayson attended her birthday party.