JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of Oterious Marks, a 6-year-old who was killed in McComb, earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Jackson State University (JSU) on Saturday, April 30.

In February, Kyoukius Washington’s son was killed in a drive-by shooting while he was playing in a park in McComb.

As a single mother of four, Washington found it difficult to pursue her degree while grieving the loss of her son. Her professors recalled her perseverance in a time of tragedy.

“She was very serious about learning and her academics even before her son’s death. Her tenacity and persistence to graduate, after the tragedy, is the epitome of strength,” said Trenia Allen, Ed.D., LCSW.

Another professor noted that she earned A’s in her last two social work classes while completing a 340-hour internship. She also held a 3.5 GPA.

Washington plans to continue her education at Tulane University in New Orleans. She was accepted into their advanced standing master of social work program. She said her ultimate goal is to establish a mental health practice in McComb specializing in trauma in memory of her son.

“I plan to also have a scholarship in my son’s name to honor his life and to help fund the education of future leaders so that they can carry on the JSU legacy,” said Washington.

At JSU, Washington was also a part of the Student Social Work Organization and the Tau Sigma National Honor Society.