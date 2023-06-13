HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the escape of a Hinds County detainee, including the detainee’s mother.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the arrests on Tuesday, June 13.

Angela Spring, 50, Nicole Brock, 38 and Rick Patterson, 38, were arrested in connection to the case. Angela Spring is the mother of Joseph Spring, according to Jones.

Angela Spring and Brock have both been charged with hindering prosecution. Patterson has been charged with hindering prosecution, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.

Angela Spring (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Nicole Brock (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Rick Patterson (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Spring (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones said the search for Joseph Spring remains ongoing. Spring is described as 5’8″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jones said Spring, along with Michael Lewis, escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Monday, May 29.

Jones said a deputy, who was patrolling the outer perimeter of the jail, noticed items belonging to the detainees and blood outside of the fence. A head count was taken, and the two detainees were missing.

An inspection of the jail found a breach in the ceiling of one of the recreation rooms. Jones said investigators believe the two detainees went into the ceiling and were able to get out of the building through an airduct. They later went over the jail’s fence in order to escape.

The sheriff said Lewis was captured in the area of Seven Springs Road and Springridge Road in Hinds County. He faces additional escape charges.

On Wednesday, May 31, deputies arrested Michael Lynn Allen, 45, for accessory and aiding and abetting. Jones said he helped Spring after he escaped from the detention center.

Jones said Kayce Knight, 36, was arrested on Thursday, June 1 and charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection to Spring’s escape. She was arrested on Bowers Street and is currently being held in the Hinds County Detention Center.

Michael Allen (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Kayce Knight (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

On June 2, a manhunt happened in Madison County after authorities received information about Spring being spotted in the area.

Jones said a stolen black Honda Accord, confirmed to be connected to Spring, was spotted by officers. Madison police said they spotted the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled north.

Police said two men fled from the truck after they reached the intersection of Gluckstadt Road and Industrial Road. The men ran into a wooded area.

Investigators said one of the men was arrested in the wooded area, but he was not the escapee.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Spring can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.