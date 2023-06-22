JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 6, a 37-year-old woman was attacked by pit bulls on Clairmont Street in Jackson.

On Thursday, her mother went before the Jackson City Council. She said her daughter has a long road to recovery.

“She has had four surgeries. The dog attacked her. All of this is gone, the back of her legs, so they are trying to get those ligaments back together,” said Sandra M., the mother of the victim.

Her daughter is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

“I am here today for safety. Someone has to be accountable for this. I am here today to ask y’all, Who? Who is responsible for this dog attack?’” the victim’s mother questioned.

The owner of the dogs, 56-year-old Debra Ann Bell, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She was later released on bond.

Police said animal control confiscated six adult pit bulls and one puppy from the home. The adult dogs were euthanized.

City officials said there was an ordinance passed some time ago that says residents are not allowed to have more than two dogs.

“I don’t want to speak into this possible criminal circumstances. I do want people to know that you are responsible for your pet. And when something like this happens, that you could be culpable on a criminal level for what happened,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Officials said they’re looking for a solution to the issue.