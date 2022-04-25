JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The search continues multiple states away for 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps who has been missing since Thursday, April 21.

Vicky Peterson was planning to pick up her daughter, Kamilah from campus this week as the semester is set to end but those plans have come to a halt as she is still trying to locate her whereabouts.

“My heart is hurting, I just want my child home,” said Vicky.

Vicky’s last conversation with her daughter was Monday, April 18 but it was on a special day of the week they didn’t talk that made her grow even more concerned.

“Wednesday when I didn’t hear from her, I knew something was not right because Wednesday was my birthday, and she never misses calling me on my birthday,” said Vicky.

Less than 24 hours later, Vicky contacted JSU campus police about not knowing her daughter’s whereabouts and a silver alert was issued on Friday, April 22.

In a press conference held Monday, April 25, JSU Campus Police Chief Herman Horton said Kamilah left with a small luggage carrier and purchased a Greyhound bus ticket. That ticket is believed to have taken her from Jackson, Mississippi to Richmond, Virginia– 913.5 miles away.

“Based on video surveillance, from a place in Richmond, Virginia she has made a purchase and we have been able to confirm that was in fact her,” said Chief Herman Horton.

It was later confirmed by Richmond authorities she stopped at a local ice cream shop, Gelati Celesti Ice Cream, and then walked to CVS Pharmacy to make another purchase.

But her mother recalled their last conversation– Kamilah feeling overwhelmed because she could not graduate Friday, April 30 with her class because of a missing class credit that would only be available next academic year.

“She was like I’m tired, I’m tired. And I know when it comes to school the kids are tired because they’ve been in school for a whole four years and I can tell you she had a heavy load,” said Vicky.

Her mom said she just wants her daughter to come home.

“I just want her to know that we love her. I want her home safe. She has people that are advocating for her safe return.”

Kamilah is a senior biology major from Milwaukee, Wisconsin who aspires to be a veterinarian.

Chief Harmon said a silver alert will not be dismissed until authorities have found Kamilah. Anyone with information is urged to contact campus police 601-979-2580.

This is a developing story.