Mother, son and driver killed in head-on crash in Hinds County

A mother and son are among the victims of a Tuesday evening deadly crash.

It happened just after 5:00 on Highway 18 in Hinds County.

According to officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox and Nissan Sentra crashed head-on near Port Gibson Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at the moment.

The three occupants of the Nissan Sentra died. They are identified as Utica residents Latasha Bradley, 23, Felicia Wilson, 25, and her son Franklin Wilson, 4.

A third car avoided the collision, but crashed into a tree. The people inside the third car were not injured.