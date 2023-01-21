HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting in Holmes County claimed the lives of a mother and her 16-year-old son on Friday, January 20. Another son was also injured in the shooting.

Sheriff Willie March said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 12 just outside of Durant. A 37-year-old woman, her 16-year-old son and another son were shot while inside a car.

According to the Holmes County coroner, the woman and her 16-year-old son were killed.

March said the other son was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. His condition is unknown.

The bodies of the woman and her son will be sent to the state crime lab for autopsies.

March said there are no suspects at this time. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting.