Mother, unborn child killed in shooting on Bishop Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her unborn child died after a shooting in Jackson on Sunday, January 9.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Bishop Avenue. Police said 20-year-old Brianna Carter, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Daniel Jones (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Police said they’re looking for Daniel Jones in connection to the shooting. If you know his whereabouts, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).