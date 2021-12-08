Mother upset after officer blocks handicap loading zone

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Megan Cunningham said she was taking her son to the MAIS All Stars game at Jackson Prep last weekend and was having trouble finding a handicapped spot for her 19-year-old son, Colton, who has cerebral palsy.

After driving around, she noticed an available spot, but it was right next to a patrol car that blocks the loading zone for the handicap spot.

Cunningham said she believed the officer could have parked there for an emergency, so she squeezed into the space and was able to unload Colton from another side of her truck. She said after the game, the patrol car was still there. She said she didn’t notice an officer at the game.

“He’s non-ambulatory. He’s non-verbal, and we don’t do things that he can’t do. Just for somebody to have total disregard for anybody’s accessibility when they’re the ones that are suppose to be enforcing it, it was just extremely frustrating,” said Cunningham.

According to Cunningham, the car was parked there for more than three hours, and she was not the only one who had an issue getting in and out of the car.

Since posting the picture, she has received a lot of support, but also some backlash from people.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson Police Department for a reason to the incident, but we have not heard back.