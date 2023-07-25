BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a child was found unresponsive while at a Brandon day care, a family wants answers.

A regular Thursday morning quickly took a turn for the worse.

“I felt like I could be the quintessential mom for Mazeigh. With Mazeigh, like I felt like I had all the tools. Like, I was ready,” said Makayla Shows, the mother of three-month-old Mazeigh.

Mazeigh died in March 2023 at First Baptist Brandon Children’s Center.

“And she said, ‘It’s Mazeigh. She’s been… she’s un… We found her unresponsive.’ And at that point, I like hung up and like was panicked,” Shows said.

The infant was rushed to the hospital.

“I mean, I can’t really tell you how many doctors were in there, but it was like, you know, more than ten. And they were all trying to get her heart started. As a mother, I kind of knew, you know, like as a logical thinking person. And like, I was like, she was been in here too long.”

Shows said video footage captured the moment when Mazeigh was left face down in her crib for 68 minutes with a big around her neck and a pacifier in her mouth. She said she’s been waiting for answers for months.

“I was advised that they’ve been telling people that it was going to be eight months to a year before any reports were available. This shouldn’t happen. This is completely preventable, and I would know nobody should go through this type of pain.”

WJTV 12 News reached out to First Baptist Brandon Children’s Center and Brandon police for a comment. We have not heard back.