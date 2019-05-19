Motorcycles, helicopter rides, war re-enactments in Jackson and Madison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - American war re-enactments, motorcycles and helicopter rides were all part of an annual event that happened in Jackson and Madison Saturday.



The 17th annual Trail of Honor event pays tribute to American Veterans.



A portion of the four-day event happened at the Harley Davidson dealership. Store owners there shut down business for the entire day to honor vets and host the motorcycle ride.



While participation is free, proceeds raised from certain activities go toward helping veterans with their needs.



The Trail of Honor began Thursday and lasts through Monday.



For a full list of activities, days and locations, checkout the event flyer image here.