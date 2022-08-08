SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in Simpson County on Sunday, August 7.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 9:14 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road.

They said Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, was driving south on the highway on a motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with a 2010 Chevrolet that was traveling west on Mt. Zion Road.

MHP officials said Woods died at the scene. According to investigators, she was wearing a Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved helmet at the time of the crash.

They also said the driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured. However, the passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The crash is under investigation by MHP.