MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a fallen tree in Madison County on Saturday, March 4.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 8:48 p.m. on Highway 43 near Sulpher Springs Road.

They said a 2010 Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound when it collided with a fallen tree in the road. The driver was ejected, and the motorcycle crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling northbound.

MHP officials said the driver of the Camaro, 33-year-old Kelvin Smith, was not injured. The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Anthony Jackson, died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the MHP.