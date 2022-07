RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Hickory Ridge Road in Florence.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as Danial Reinbott, 49, of Florence. According to Ruth, Reinbott died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.