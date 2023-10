RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after a motorcyclist died during a crash.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24 in the 1500 block of Shiloh Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered a Kawasaki motorcycle had left the roadway near a curve. The male driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified as Peyton Yawn, 19, of Florence.