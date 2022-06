PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Move the Vote Tour will be held in Port Gibson on Monday, June 6.

The event will be sponsored by Mississippi Move and Claiborne County officials. The purpose of the event is to encourage people to vote. Free food will be offered to the first 30 people.

It will be held at 3:30 p.m. at 602 Market Street in Port Gibson. Click here for more information.