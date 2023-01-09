JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hollywood insider and local investor are working to make a multi-million-dollar movie studio a reality in Jackson.

The Clarion Ledger reported Hollywood insider Robert Schnitzer and local landowner and investor Charlotte Reeves hope to create Mill Street Studios, a motion picture and media production facility on Mill Street with two 6,000 square foot studios, two jumbo 17,000 square foot sound stages, a 20-acre movie ranch, production offices and related support services.

Schnitzer has acquired 20 acres of raw property just 1.2 miles from the Mill Street Movie Ranch property for outdoor location production. There is also another acre of land a block away from the main campus to handle extra parking, if needed.

The project would be completed in two stages. The first half of the project would take nine months to complete and would cost $20 million. This half would consist of restoring and repurposing the old cotton seed mill on Mill Street.

The second half of the project would take a year to complete and cost $130 million. This part would consist of building executive suites, a commissary, cafes, a restaurant, an outdoor stage, mill where the sets would be built and more. There is also the potential of building a boutique hotel on property.

According to the newspaper, an architect is working to design the property and with investors lined up, Schnitzer hopes work on the project can begin in the second quarter of 2023.