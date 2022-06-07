JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced the Department of Parks and Recreation and co-sponsor Greater Belhaven Foundation will host “Movies in the Park” on Friday and Saturday.

The two movies will begin with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. before starting at 7:00 p.m. at Belhaven Heights Park at 750 Madison Street. Admission will be free.

The Jackson Police Department will provide security. No grills or gas containers will be allowed.