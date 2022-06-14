RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced the man known as “Mr. Fix It” pled guilty to one count of false pretense.

A judge sentenced Jamie Ladell Sullivan to 10 years with five years suspended in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Once Sullivan is released from custody, he will be placed on five years of supervised probation.

In August 2020, Rankin County deputies said they received complaints from neighbors about Sullivan scamming them into fixing their garage doors. He went to their homes, quoted them a price and got paid. However, he did not buy any materials or do any of the work that was promised.

Sullivan was arrested and admitted to lying to customers about ordering the parts. He told investigators he used the money from customers to pay off old debts.

Investigators said he scammed seven victims in Rankin County, including an 86-year-old vulnerable adult.

The Rankin County District Attorney’s Office recovered $11,973.50 from Sullivan for the victims.