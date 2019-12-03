Mr. Football recipients honored at ceremony in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ceremony was held for six Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2019 football season on Monday.

The winners were selected by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media who cover high school football:

Class 1A: Robert Henry, Lumberton

Class 2A: Ty Keyes, Taylorsville

Class 3A: Kentrel Bullock, Columbia

Class 4A: Ike Chandler, Itawamba AHS

Class 5A: Randy Anderson, Lafayette

Class 6A: McKinnley Jackson, George County

The players above were recognized at a banquet in Jackson.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic State Football Championships are set for December 6th and 7th at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.