Mr. Football recipients honored at ceremony in Jackson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ceremony was held for six Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2019 football season on Monday.

The winners were selected by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media who cover high school football:

Class 1A: Robert Henry, Lumberton
Class 2A: Ty Keyes, Taylorsville
Class 3A: Kentrel Bullock, Columbia
Class 4A: Ike Chandler, Itawamba AHS
Class 5A: Randy Anderson, Lafayette
Class 6A: McKinnley Jackson, George County

The players above were recognized at a banquet in Jackson.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic State Football Championships are set for December 6th and 7th at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

2019 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classi

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories