MS Agriculture Commissioner Seeking Election Video

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - The man appointed to be Mississippi's Agriculture Commissioner wants to be elected to the post. Andy Gipson filed qualifying papers Wednesday at the state Republican Party Headquarters.

Commissioner Gipson was appointed in 2018 by Governor Phil Bryant when Cindy Hyde left to become the U.S. Senator last April. Prior to the appointment, Gipson served a decade in Mississippi's House of Representatives.

January 2 was the first day day to file for statewide, regional, county offices in Mississippi.

The deadline to qualify is March 1.



The party primaries are in August and the general election is in November.





