JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MS Capital City Pride will host events throughout the month of June for Pride Month.

On Saturday, the organization hosted the Rainbow Run, which started at Duling Hall. People were able to get health screenings at the event, and resources were available to them.

Organizers said they want to create visible spaces for people to know they’re welcomed and accepted.

Inside Duling Hall, a garage sale was held to help raise money, which will be used to fund other events.

“We bring our corporate sponsors to make sure that people know that LGBTQ people matter. And to do Rainbow Runs like this is just to be visible and to make sure people know that they have a space here that they are call home. And Jackson is important, and we want people to know that they can live in Jackson and have a healthy, free life,” said Jason McCarty, director of MS Capital City Pride.

If you missed out on the opportunity to buy something at the garage sale, you can still donate on the MS Capital City Pride website.