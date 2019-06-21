MS Congressional Delegation sends letter to President Trump

Rain and storms have disrupted livelihoods and displaced wildlife in the state.

Members of the Mississippi congressional delegation sent a letter to President Trump requesting consideration of Governor Bryant’s request for a federal disaster declaration.

The letter references specific events that happened back in April which affected many counties including Yazoo and Warren.

President Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement the state in recovery efforts.

This will help places affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.

Funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.