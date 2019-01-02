MS Flood Preps Video Video

PEARL, Miss(WJTV) - The shopping center in the video is one of the spots in Pearl. The shopping center saw a significant amount of flood damage last year.

A lot of people in the city tell us they are bracing themselves every time it rains. So far we have not seen any major problems as far as flooding goes, but we will keep watching.

At 3:00 there will be a meeting held about last week's storm and flood damage.

On New Year's Day- the governor declared a state of emergency for eight counties because of the storms.

The meeting will be held at Mema Headquarters in Pearl.





