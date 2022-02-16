FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) will host the state’s first ever medical marijuana convention in May 2022.

The convention will take place on Thursday, May 5 at The Sheraton Refuge Hotel and Conference Center in Flowood.

“The passing of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act essentially creates an entire new industry here in Mississippi,” said Ken Newburger, 3MA Executive Director. “As the association for medical marijuana businesses in our state, we wanted to host the convention to educate business owners and help them get started on the right foot to make the best products available for Mississippi patients.”

Officials with GrowGeneration, HORNE LLP, and American Cultivation Systems are expected to speak at the event.