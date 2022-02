WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) and Copiah Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) will host a career day for students.

The event will be in the Otho Messer Career-Technical Building on the Wesson campus, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The career day will showcase what the MSNG offers regarding jobs, opportunities, college credit, financial assistance, and insight on guard life as a whole.