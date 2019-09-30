MS State Fair brings jobs to the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- It’s a fair about 160 years in the making and every year, Mississippians show the same excitement when the ms state fair comes around.

The event provides temporary work for people in the community.

Those jobs last for the duration of the fair. Organizers say North American Midway Company will be hiring locals to help with rides and to facilitate areas within the fairgrounds.

12 News’ Shay O’Connor spoke with Douglas Jones, who’s been coming out for a temporary job at the fair for the last thirteen years.

Jones says, “Don’t pass the fair. Come to the fair. We want to see you at the fair. We got new rides coming here. You don’t wanna miss the fair.”