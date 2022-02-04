NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission announced $469,100 in Federal Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program funds for the City of Natchez. The funds will be used for aesthetic improvements to the 100 block of North Commerce Street.

“We are very pleased to announce the approval of these federal dollars for the City of Natchez. While our goal at MDOT is to increase the safety of the traveling public, it doesn’t stop there; these funds help ensure we are improving the quality of life for residents as well,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

The project includes:

Upgrading sidewalks to current ADA standards

Incorporating new aesthetic light poles

Providing safety for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic

Improving handicapped access at the intersections of Main and Franklin Street

“On behalf of the City of Natchez, our Board of Alderman and the citizens, I would like to thank Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King for providing $469,100.00 in Federal Transportation Alternative Program funds for the purpose of improvements to the Downtown Entertainment District along the 100 block of North Commerce Street,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

The City of Natchez will provide additional information regarding timelines and impacts to traffic before the start of construction.