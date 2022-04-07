LAS VEGAS (WJTV) – Christopher Lloyd, an Airline Transportation Specialists, Inc. truck driver from

Meridian was named the 2021 Highway Angel of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA).

He was recognized during a recent conference called Truckload 2022: Las Vegas, which was held at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Lloyd was nominated for the award after an incident that happened in late November 2020 around 3:00 a.m. He was driving to the FedEx hub in Nashville when he came upon a single-vehicle crash. The car had hit a power pole at a high rate of speed.

When Lloyd arrived, the vehicle was on fire. Lloyd found the driver pinned behind the wheel. Others also stopped to help.



Since 1997, TCA’s Highway Angel program has recognized professional truck drivers who have

helped others while on the job. From each year’s recipients, one is selected as Highway Angel of the Year because he or she best embodies the spirit of the program.