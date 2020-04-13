MSBOC: Storm victims avoid contractor repair scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Contractors is warning storm victims to be aware of repair scams as many plan to get their homes and businesses rebuilt.

“If you’ve already been a victim of the storm, we don’t want you to be victimized a second time by a fraudulent contractor,” said MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee. Lee encourages consumers to check references, obtain written estimates and avoid large cash payments upfront.

To help the process go smoothly, MSBOC officials are offering the following suggestions: