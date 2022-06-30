JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has imposed a separate boil water notice on the City of Jackson due to high turbidity levels in its sampling.

Leaders said samples taken earlier this week were above standard levels, which increases the chance the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Officials said elevated turbidity levels are caused by the use of lime, which is used to adjust the pH of the water.

Neighbors should not drink the water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a boil for one minute before use.

According to officials, turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

Jackson leaders said they will continue to monitor the issue.