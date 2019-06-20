MSU fans show support despite loss to Vanderbilt

Determined to not miss out on the Bulldogs in their second game against Vanderbilt, fans flocked to local bars.

It certainly wasn’t the outcome MSU fans were hoping for, but hey they’re still alive in the tournament and fans are still excited with how they’re doing.

It was a rough few innings as the Bulldogs dug themselves into a deep hole, but fans did not lose their spirit.

“It’s just been magical,” State fan Beth Alford expressed. “I’ve enjoyed hearing all about the guys and their personalities and it’s just been fabulous.”

“We don’t give up on our dogs they always tend to come back,” Ashley Lemley said. “We never ever, ever give up. Always believe.”

At many tables Mississippi State runs deep in the family bringing people together every time the team takes the field.

“We usually watch the games every night at my house and eat some food,” Carson Railsback told us. “But today we decided to come here at Buffalo Wild Wings get some French fires and everything else.”

“It’s a great atmosphere, great food, great beer, it’s a good time,” MSU fan Chad Welch said.

Still alive in their second consecutive season, reminded fans much strength this team holds both on the field and mentally.

“Pitching has been consistent all year and the bats are number two,” Welch continued. “We’ve scored runs all year as well.”

“Our biggest strength is the heart this team has,” Lemley said. “The bond that the guys have with each other, watch them before the game and in between innings it is so fun to watch the family atmosphere that they have.”

Of course every table we spoke to said you can’t enjoy college baseball without some good food and there’s only one that goes with it the best.

“Wings and mozzarella sticks,” Alford said.

“Some Honey BBQ wings, they’re good,” Welch stated.

With the first pitch at 2:15p.m. some people even called out of work just to catch some of the game, forcing them to even not put them on camera because they were worried.

Talk about team dedication. As for how Mississippi State will do against Louisville tomorrow all fans believe the team will bounce back.