FILE – This is an April 21, 2018, file photo showing Mississippi State football helmets on the sideline during the second half of Mississippi State’s Maroon and White spring NCAA college football game, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State has received three years’ probation from the NCAA after an investigation determined a part-time student tutor completed coursework for 10 football players and one men’s basketball player in an online class. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Some suspended Mississippi State University football players who violated academic policies will be identified before this weekend’s game.

Head football coach Joe Moorhead declined to specify the players to reporters Monday.

The Bulldogs open the season Saturday against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns; Moorhead says the suspended players in that game will be announced before the 11 a.m. kickoff.