MSU president responds to PETA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) Mississippi State University’s dog named Bully was hit during a play during a football game against Auburn. The school’s president Dr. Mark Keenum tells 12 news despite all the controversy, he’s proud of the mascot and his program.

According to the university, Bully is okay.

“We’re proud of Jack, we’re proud of our long lineage and history of having live mascots for all of our fans and all of our supporters of our football team and our bulldog mascot.”

Bully will be at the upcoming game when MSU faces LSU.

The game will be played in Starkville on Saturday.