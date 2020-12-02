MSVA announces changes to ‘Wreaths Across America’ event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Veteran Affair (MSVA ) has announced changes to its annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies. According to MSVA, both State Veterans Memorial Cemeteries at Newton and Kilmichael will host private ceremonies for families with loved ones buried at both locations.

Both events will be held on December 19 at 11 am.

“We must do our part to ensure that we keep as many Veteran families as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately, that means cutting back on the number of attendees at this year’s events”, said Mississippi VA Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “However, we feel that it is important to honor our resting heroes and allow their families to spend quality time at these hallowed grounds.”

