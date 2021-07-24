Mt. Zion Church hosts backpack giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children everywhere are preparing for the school year and one local church decided to pitch in.

Free backpacks, uniform shirts, a case of water and some free lunch were all available at Mt. Zion Church on Staturday. Some of the parents said their kids are happy to return to school while others said the new variant of COVID-19 has them worried.

“Well I don’t know about going back to school. I’m kind of scared about that part because this new virus has come out, so I’m just real scared about that. I don’t really want to send him, but you know he got to get that education,” said Cora Williams.

“It is wonderful, it’s a blessing. More of us need to get together and give back to the community and do what the good Lord want us to do. He wants all of us to come together to love one another and help one another,” said Lilian McCray.

This was the first time Mount Zion opened their backpack drive to the public. They provided 700 backpacks.