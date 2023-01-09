JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The two teenagers accused of injuring five people during a shooting at the Mississippi Mugbug Festival in April 2022 pled not guilty in court.

A shooting at the festival injured five people at the festival on April 30 last year. Carmelo Broomfield, one of the accused shooters, was shot and killed at the scene.

Calvin Berry and Leedrick Trim, who were 15 and 16 respectively at the time, were arrested and indicted on charges in connection to the shooting. They were denied bond during their initial appearances.

Calvin Berry (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Leedrick Trim (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

On Monday, January 9, both Berry and Trim pled not guilty before Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson via monitor.

Their next appearances are scheduled for Monday, April 17.