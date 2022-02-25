NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Mudbug Music Festival is set to return to The Natchez Bluff from Friday, May 13 through Saturday, May 14.

The event will feature a full roster of live music, an endless supply of C&M Crawfish, a wide assortment of regional food and beverages. Cody Jinks, Bret Michaels, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Lucinda Williams, Drive-By Truckers, The Wild Feathers, Red and the Revelers, and local favorite YZ Ealey will perform on stage.

“The City of Natchez is so grateful to Ardenland for bringing these entertainment opportunities to Natchez! Every time we think it can’t get any better, it does. And we are very excited about 2022 and the thousands of visitors we will be able to host on our historic bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. This is truly going to be a historic year,” said Natchez mayor Dan Gibson.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. For more information regarding the Mudbug Music Festival, click here.