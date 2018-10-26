Multi-million dollar interstate to open Friday in Desoto County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Multi-million dollar interstate to open Friday in Desoto County [ + - ] Video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - A ribbon cutting will be held Friday for the completion of an interstate in Desoto County.

The last part of the $600 million Interstate 269 will finally open.

A section of the road stretches from Highway 305 to I-55 in North Mississippi.

Drivers will now be able to avoid driving into the Memphis area to get parts of northern Mississippi.

The ceremony will be held at the Getwell Road interchange at 10 a.m.