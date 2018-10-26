Local News

Multi-million dollar interstate to open Friday in Desoto County

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 08:10 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 08:59 AM CDT

Multi-million dollar interstate to open Friday in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - A ribbon cutting will be held Friday for the completion of an interstate in Desoto County. 

The last part of the $600 million Interstate 269 will finally open. 

A section of the road stretches from Highway 305 to I-55 in North Mississippi. 

Drivers will now be able to avoid driving into the Memphis area to get parts of northern Mississippi. 

The ceremony will be held at the Getwell Road interchange at 10 a.m.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center