Multi-million dollar interstate to open Friday in Desoto County
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - A ribbon cutting will be held Friday for the completion of an interstate in Desoto County.
The last part of the $600 million Interstate 269 will finally open.
A section of the road stretches from Highway 305 to I-55 in North Mississippi.
Drivers will now be able to avoid driving into the Memphis area to get parts of northern Mississippi.
The ceremony will be held at the Getwell Road interchange at 10 a.m.
