Multi-use trail on Natchez Trace Parkway to close for construction

Mile marker 400-410, Natchez Trace Parkway

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders announced crews with the Natchez Trace Parkway will begin pavement preservation work on a section of Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail near the city on Wednesday, December 1.

The trail will be closed from the Southern Terminus (Milepost 95.9) to the Choctaw Agency pullout (Milepost 100.7). Construction crews will work to seal pavement cracks and apply preservation treatment to the trail.

According to officials, signs and barricades will be placed at trail access points to mark the closures. The closure is expected to be in place through winter.

The trail north of Choctaw Agency will remain open.

