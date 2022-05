JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson police, nine cars were broken into at Hawkins Field on Friday, May 6.

Jackson police believe the cars belong to Richard’s Disposal employees. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At least one car was stolen from a Hemphill’s Construction employee.

Investigators said they have a person of interest. That information will be released when the person can be identified.