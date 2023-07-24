JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a series of car break-ins that happened at the Baymont Inn and Suites in North Jackson.

Multiple cars were broken into overnight, and various items were taken from the vehicles. People, who work nearby, said break-ins have been happening in the area.

“Ours wasn’t nearly as bad as some of these other cars. It’s just a crack in the windshield or in the window,” said Lisa Malott, one of the victims.

“It don’t make any sense. Like, why you can’t leave people’s stuff alone? People work too hard for their stuff. Now, they think, and they don’t even want to come to Jackson,” said Falisha Polk, who works in the area.

WJTV 12 News reached out to representatives for Baymont Inn and Suites. They said they’re actively working with the police.

We also reached out to the Jackson Police Department (JPD) for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.